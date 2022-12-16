'She hurt my family': Relative of two homicide victims wants woman accused of killing both of them to get life in prison

Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of Russell Reado.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars.

Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.

Russell Reado is Lace Christian's grandfather. The family of Lonnie Scott believes he and Reado were dating at the time of his death.

Christian is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $2 million.

Ceretha Rice is related to both Lonnie Scott and Russell Reado. She is speaking up and demanding justice following the heartbreak of losing her brother and cousin within nine months.

"She killed two of my close family members,” Rice said. “She hurt my family.”

Rice described both victims as pillars in her family.

“Both of them was really close to me, you know,” Rice said. “That was my brother, and Russell was my mother’s first cousin. When I had my knee surgery last year, Russell came and checked up on me.”

Lonnie Scott is Ceretha Rice’s brother. She said he is also a father and son and described him as someone who loves to sing and dance karaoke.

Scott was found shot to death inside his Port Arthur home in August 2021.

Russell Reado is Ceretha Rice's cousin. She described him as a friendly and religious man who loved his wife.

Reado is also Lace Christian’s grandfather. Police found Reado's body was found inside his residence in the 1600 block of Maple Street on May 10, 2022.

Christian allegedly told the officers she was at Reado's residence the day his body was found to borrow his car and check on him. Police said phone records did not support Christian's story, and a court-ordered GPS tracking device allegedly put Christian at her grandfather's house at the time of his death.

Ceretha Rice said she is thankful for the Port Arthur detective that was put on the cases.

“He kept in contact with me, and he never stopped,” Rice said. “He treated my brother like that was his own brother, and I'm so grateful to him for that.”

Rice is hoping that Christian receives a life sentence. Despite her anger at Lace Christian, Rice said there is no hate in her heart toward the woman accused of killing two of her loved ones.

“If I were to see Lace right now, I would hug Lace,” Rice said. “I don't hate Lace, because I don't have hate in my heart. So, I can't give her something I don't have."

Still, Rice is demanding justice.

"I want her to pay for what she did because she hurt us. She took my brother and I'll never get him back,” Rice said. “We will never get him back. I just want her to know that when you kill somebody you don't just kill them, you kill their whole family.”

Ceretha Rice and her family plan to attend all court dates to make sure justice is served for their loved ones.

“I want justice served,” Rice said. “Will I be satisfied? Am I satisfied now that she's charged with murder? No. I am not going to be satisfied or going to rest till she is convicted of the murder. That is something I promised myself and I promised my brother.”

