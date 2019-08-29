JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — New details have been released about the case surrounding the murder of a Silsbee woman in 1988.

Daniel MacGinnis was arrested on Tuesday, accused of killing Silsbee woman Patricia Jacobs in 1988.

12News received a copy of the probable cause affidavit, and the paperwork tells us police reopened this cold case 10 months ago.

MacGinnis was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

According to the documents, a relative of the victim asked investigators to reopen the case in October.

Police reviewed the evidence gathered three decades ago, and found DNA evidence on a piece of Jacobs' clothing.

The documents say the DNA matched MacGinnis.

He's also in trouble for allegedly breaking another law in Tyler County.

MacGinnis is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a charge unrelated to the cold case.

He has a trial scheduled to start on September 9.

