Registered sex offender sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to indecency with a child

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 51-year-old man, who was already a registered sex offender, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to indecency with a child.
Jessie James Castillo was charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of failure to register as a sex offender. As a part of a plea deal, Castillo had one of the indecency charges and the failure to register charge dropped.
Castillo was already a registered sex offender when he was indicted for indecency with a child.
Castillo was required to register as a sex offender in 2005 after being convicted in Louisiana on two counts of indecency with a child. The victims were a 12-year-old and 15-year-old.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
Also on 12NewsNow.com…