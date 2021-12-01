Registered sex offender sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to indecency with a child

The suspect was already a registered sex offender when he was indicted for the indecency charge.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 51-year-old man, who was already a registered sex offender, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to indecency with a child.

Jessie James Castillo was charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of failure to register as a sex offender. As a part of a plea deal, Castillo had one of the indecency charges and the failure to register charge dropped.

Castillo was already a registered sex offender when he was indicted for indecency with a child.

Castillo was required to register as a sex offender in 2005 after being convicted in Louisiana on two counts of indecency with a child. The victims were a 12-year-old and 15-year-old.

