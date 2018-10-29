NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans rapper Young Greatness was shot and killed in his home town early Monday morning, according to friends. He was 34-years-old.

Young Greatness, who's given name is Theodore Jones, was fatally shot while outside the Waffle House in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred around 1:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence and information to identify a suspect and motive.

Jones was born in New Orleans, but moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina. He signed with Cash Money records in 2017 after releasing the single "Moolah" in 2016 under the Quality Control label.

“The first time I heard him, I knew he was going to be big,” Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams said at the time. “He’s got a grasp on melody that few artists have. It’s the sound of the future.”

Homicide Detective Brett Mathes is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

© 2018 WWL