Police say Houston man robbed, shot victim at Beaumont restaurant in random act of violence

Investigators say James Tucker of Houston was in need of money when he decided to rob a man in the parking lot of a Dowlen Road restaurant

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police say James Tucker of Houston has confessed to robbing and shooting a man in the parking lot of the China Star restaurant in Beaumont.

Investigators say right now, it appears this was a random attack by the 50-year-old.

Law enforcement tends to see an uptick in crimes like Tuesday's robbery closer to the holidays. Officers are calling the shooting a random act of violence.

Chris Schuldt, Beaumont Captain of Criminal Investigations, said Tucker was just looking for someone he could take advantage of.

"He needed money and was looking for any opportunity to victimize somebody," Schuldt said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Tucker found his victim outside China Star on Dowlen Road.

Police say after robbing and shooting the man, he left the scene in a white Chevy Suburban.

Someone spotted the vehicle in Crowley, Louisiana, allowing police there to catch and arrest the 50-year-old.

Jail records show he was booked on a marijuana and weapons charge.

Once Beaumont Police arrived in Louisiana to speak with him, they say Tucker confessed.

He's being held without bond because he's accused of crossing state lines.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police aren't able to release too much information about the victim, but say he didn't understand English very well.

That became frustrating for Tucker.

"When you have someone that's intoxicated on whatever drugs he was on, they can be unpredictable. That's unfortunately what happened," Schuldt said.

As the holidays approach, more people may be out and about and police are asking everyone to pay close attention to their surroundings.

"For sure, call the police if you see anyone acting suspicious. Call 911 and get someone to check it out. We're here 24/7," Schuldt said.

Tucker faces an aggravated robbery charge and remains in custody in Louisiana. Beaumont Police are working to bring him to Jefferson County.