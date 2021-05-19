Texas executes Quintin Jones, inmate who killed his great aunt in 1999

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate has been executed for beating his 83-year-old great aunt to death nearly 22 years ago.
Quintin Jones received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for killing Berthena Bryant in 1999.
Some of Bryant’s relatives, including her sister Mattie Long, had asked that Jones be spared.
Prosecutors say Jones beat Bryant with a bat in her Fort Worth home after she refused to lend him money, and he took $30 from her purse to buy drugs.
Jones said he had changed since he killed his great aunt and had expressed remorse and sought redemption.
It was the first execution in Texas since July 8.
Jones was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.
Here is his final statement:
“I would like to thank all of the supporting people who helped me over the years. To mad Maddie, my twin Sonja, Angie, and all the homies. AKA money and Peruvian queen including crazy Dominican. I was so glad to leave this world a better, more positive place. It’s not an easy life with all the negativities. Love all my friends and all the friendships that I have made. They are like the sky. It is all part of life, like a big full plate of food for the soul. I hope I left everyone a plate of food full of happy memories, happiness and no sadness. I’m done, warden.”