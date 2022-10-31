Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung or tortured

The injuries the puppy sustained could only come from being hung by a rope or from being tortured, according to a veterinarian report.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung.

The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.

While a police report has yet to be filed, a veterinarian report has been, Animal Activist Carol Anderson told 12News. The injuries the puppy sustained could only come from being hung by a rope or from being tortured, according to the report.

No police report has been filed because the puppy was recently found, Anderson said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

