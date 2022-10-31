x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung or tortured

The injuries the puppy sustained could only come from being hung by a rope or from being tortured, according to a veterinarian report.
Credit: 12NewsNow

LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung.

The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton. 

While a police report has yet to be filed, a veterinarian report has been, Animal Activist Carol Anderson told 12News. The injuries the puppy sustained could only come from being hung by a rope or from being tortured, according to the report.

No police report has been filed because the puppy was recently found, Anderson said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Credit: 12NewsNow
Credit: 12NewsNow

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device    

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com  

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App   

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.    

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

In the News Now: Shoplifting on the rise

Before You Leave, Check This Out