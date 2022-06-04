Man who surprised court with guilty plea ahead of murder trial enters day 2 of punishment phase

The victim's mother took the stand Wednesday and while speaking through a translator, broke down in tears as she described her daughter as a great woman.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man who pleaded guilty to the murder of the mother of his child is now on day two of the punishment phase of his trial.

Bradley Robert Konning, 25, surprised the courtroom Tuesday as he changed his plea to guilty as his trial began in Jefferson County's 252nd District Court. He is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Lizeth Carpio.

Carpio's mother took the stand Wednesday to talk to speak to the jury. While speaking through a translator, she broke down in tears as she described her daughter as a great woman.

She said Carpio’s daughter is having trouble dealing with this and that said the victim’s daughter did not deserve this.

The second witness to take the stand was a forensic pathologist who testified about the two gunshot wounds that ended Caprio’s life.

Judge Raquel West appeared surprised on Tuesday after his defense attorney responded to her that Konning was pleading guilty.

The guilty plea came immediately after the prosecutor read the indictment at the start of the trial.

The state had charged that Konning fatally shot Carpio on April 29, 2021 in the Oaks Historic District of Beaumont.

Konning and Carpio had a 1-year-old child together according to Shari Pulliam of Child Protective Services. The child is now living with a relative.

Judge West originally entered a guilty plea for Konning but after a brief recess withdrew it and instructed the jury to find him guilty based on his guilty plea because he had initially asked for a jury trial.

The punishment phase of the trial then got underway.

Konning was arrested by Beaumont Police just after 11:30 p.m. on the same day as the murder last year. The chain of events that lead up to Carpio’s murder were described as chilling.

An employee with the district attorney's office testified on Tuesday that the day before the shooting, Carpio had attempted to file a protection from abuse order against Konning.

Authorities said Konning pulled up to Carpio’s home, jumped out of a car, punched her, stole her gun and then shot her to death. Investigators later found a fresh bouquet of flowers on the ground near Carpio's body.

An H-E-B employee said Konning had bought the flowers the day before the murder.

Carpio’s best friend testified Tuesday that she was on the phone with Carpio before she was killed. In court, Carpio's best friend said she heard her scream, “He’s here! He’s here! Bradley’s here! Call the cops.”

Shortly after that phone call, Carpio was fatally shot. Konning's sister admitted he confessed to her.



Konning could face other charges such as resisting arrest and abandoning or endangering a child.



Not long after Carpio's body was found in the 2500 block of McFaddin Street police announced that they were looking for Konning as a person of interest.

The case was handled by family violence investigators with the Beaumont Police Department.

"To me, it kind of seemed like, the way it happened that maybe she didn't want to be with him no more, and he just got mad and he just, he killed her. Then he threw flowers on her," neighbor Rae-Lioanni Hawkins told a 12News crew at the scene on the day of the murder.

