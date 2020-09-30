Proud Boys member arrested on assault, weapons charges

Right-wing extremist Alan Swinney was seen on video pointing a gun at someone during a violent brawl with counter protesters in downtown Portland on Aug. 22.

PORTLAND, Ore — A right-wing extremist and Proud Boys member involved in recent violent clashes with Antifa and other groups in downtown Portland has been arrested on numerous assault and weapons charges, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Alan Swinney, 50, was seen on video pointing a gun at someone during a violent brawl with counter protesters on Aug. 22.

Portland police booked Swinney into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Wednesday. Swinney faces the following charges:

Fourth-degree assault

Fourth-degree attempted assault

Second-degree unlawful use of mace (2 counts)

Second-degree attempted assault

Unlawful use of a weapon (3 counts)

Second-degree assault (2 counts)

Menacing

Pointing a firearm at another person

According to an indictment filed Sept. 11, Swinney used mace and a paintball gun with an intent to injure others on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. He also pointed a revolver at someone during the Aug. 22 clash downtown.

Swinney is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Thursday.

Swinney’s arrest came one day after President Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate.