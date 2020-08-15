Protest outside Bridge City Police calls for justice in June hit-and-run cases

The families of both victims said Bridge City Police Department told them the driver will face DWI charges, but they said that's not harsh enough.

Protesters staged a demonstration outside the police department in Bridge City Friday afternoon.

They called for justice in the hit-and-run deaths of Jillian Blanchard and Robert Jackson. Family members said the driver was intoxicated when he hit both people, in two separate accidents, in June.

The driver has yet to be arrested.

Some of the demonstrators believe the Bridge City Police Department has not been forthcoming with details surrounding the investigation.

"It has taken two months," Mandi Jackson, wife of Robert Jackson said. "It has taken to this day for Jillian's parents to actually be brought into Bridge City Police Department and given solid, good information, a suspect and a plan of action."