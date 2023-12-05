'Prostitution ring' discovery leads to closure of four massage parlors in Mid County, Nederland Police say

"One of the bad thing about it is that two of these places were located in close proximity to some schools."

Example video title will go here for this video

NEDERLAND, Texas — A "stealthy sting operation" by the Nederland Police Department led to the discovery of what officers are calling a "prostitution ring" and the closure of four businesses throughout Mid County.

Officers went undercover after receiving a tip in November about "suspicious behavior” at several massage parlors. During the sting, police said they discovered women accepting money for sex acts.

"Performing illegal sex acts, you know, for compensation," Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said. "And that falls under the prostitution statute."

Chief Porter told 12News the illegal activity happened at FIT MASSAGE, I Massage Thai, Ivy massage and Natural Day Spa. Fit Massage is located near Hillcrest Elementary

"One of the bad things about it is that two of these places were located in close proximity to some schools," Chief Porter said. "That's a little bit more concerning for us too is that they're doing stuff like that around some of our schools."

The fact also has Nederland Independent School District officials concerned. Nederland ISD Superintendent Stuart Kieschnick released a statement saying in part, "These businesses are unacceptable. Nederland ISD is working together with the Nederland Police Department to see that these illegal businesses do not reopen in our area."

So far, two arrests have been made. Five more people who have been charged with prostitution have warrants out for their arrest.

The news has shocked Mid County residents.

"Wow," Allen Jaco, Mid County resident, said. "It's just, wow. You know, we try to look out for our kids, our children of today. We try to take care of them and protect him the best we can, and to know that existed right across the street, like I said, I'm appalled."

Nederland Police said these types of crimes will not be tolerated, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

"Will see where the evidence leads, and if more criminal charges are appropriate, we'll work the case up and we'll refer it to the DAs office," Chief Porter said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.