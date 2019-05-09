HOUSTON — Santiago Esperanza, the boyfriend who Priscilla Torres blamed for her daughter’s death, will be charged in connection with the case, prosecutors confirmed Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Esperanza will be charged with tampering with a human corpse in 5-year-old Sierra Patino’s death. Charges will be filed later Thursday afternoon.

They added that Esperanza served as the maintenance man at the apartment complex where they live and believe he was there when Sierra died.

He is also said to be a known gang member.

Torres is already charged with tampering with a human corpse in the case.

Torres appeared in court Thursday and her bond remains set at $50,000. Her attorney tried to get it reduced but was denied by the judge. She remains in jail.

According to the terms of her bond, she is required to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with Esperanza.

Prosecutors argued that Torres was a flight risk since she and Esperanza took a trip to Galveston following the death of her daughter.

Investigators are still waiting for autopsy results before filing more charges.

Torres told police she and Sierra had moved into the Esperanza's apartment on Aug. 23 and he offered to give the girl a bath. She says the bathroom door was closed.

Torres said she opened the door and saw chemical burns on Sierra’s skin and redness and bruising on her forehead.

That was the second version of her story, according to prosecutors.

Torres initially said she was the one who gave Sierra a bath. She said she left her daughter alone for a few minutes and when she came back, there was an empty bottle of toilet cleaner floating in the tub.

RELATED: Boyfriend of mom who hid daughter’s body in a closet questioned, released

RELATED: Prosecutors: Houston mom accused of hiding daughter's body in closet gave different versions of what happened

RELATED: Houston mother arrested after hiding 5-year-old daughter's body in a closet

Torres said she and Esperanza agreed to put Sierra to bed that evening without calling 911.

Torres told police she never called for help because she feared CPS would take her child. She thought her daughter’s burns would heal without treatment.

Torres said Sierra died the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 27. She told police she wrapped Sierra’s body in a blanket and put her in a bedroom closet without calling police.

The 27-year-old claims she kept Sierra’s body in a closet because she couldn’t bear to let her go.

Six days after Sierra’s death, Torres and her mother, called 911 from the apartment where Sierra’s body was.

First responders arrived to a smell coming from the apartment unit. They then found Sierra’s body wrapped in blankets at the bottom of a closet.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM