The Sulphur Police Department is currently searching for an escaped inmate.

Michael Moss walked off during recreation time while being housed at the Sulphur City Jail, Police Chief Lewis Coats said in a release.

Moss is described as a white male in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and barefoot.

Moss is not considered to be armed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

