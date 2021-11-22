Houston police said they arrested 25-year-old Kwanmaine Boyd on Friday without incident.

Houston police said they arrested 25-year-old Kwanmaine Boyd on Friday without incident. He appeared in front of a judge Saturday morning and was denied bond, according to court records.

Boyd is accused of murdering 25-year-old Cavanna Smith on the morning of October 6.

Smith's family said Boyd kidnapped her the day after an ultrasound confirmed she was pregnant with their child. She had sent ominous texts to her sister that morning concerned about her safety. Moments later, she was shot and killed and her body was found at about 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Reid Street.

Homicide detectives interviewed a witness who said he heard a man and woman arguing on Reid Street while he was getting ready for work. He said he saw the man shoot the woman and then get in his truck and leave, according to court documents.

Another witness told police he was driving on Reid Street when he saw a truck with its hazard lights on. He said he saw a man and woman in the road arguing. The witness said as he was driving by with the windows down, the woman asked him to call the police. The witness said the man was holding a long gun so he decided not to stop and kept driving, according to court documents.

During the investigation, police identified Boyd as the suspect in the case and charged him with murder but couldn't locate him.

On Thursday, Smith's family pleaded for the public's help to track him down.

“We have to talk about it because we need help. And so I’m asking the public, if you see him, to let someone know. I don’t care, you don’t have to give people your name. You don’t have to show up in court. We just want to know where he’s at," said Brittany Wilson, Smith's sister.

According to court records, Boyd is expected to appear in court again on Monday.