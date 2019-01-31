PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Police at Prairie View A&M University are searching for two people after reports of shots fired on campus.

Law enforcement sources tell KHOU 11 News at least one person was shooting at cars on campus. The school confirmed via Twitter no one was injured.

Police are looking for two people they believe my have fled the campus. Students at the school were alerted to shelter in place.

The university released the following statement on the incident:

"The safety and security of our students is always the primary concern for our University. We are grateful that no one was physically injured during this incident and we are confident that the University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. We urge anyone with knowledge about this crime to contact the University tip line at 936-261-2222”