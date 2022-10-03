Human skeleton found buried in shallow grave in Chambers County, sheriff says

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said investigators believe the body was buried within the last five years.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne is hoping it won’t take too long to identify remains found in a shallow grave near Anahuac this week.

Certain clues might make this mystery easier to solve.

“We suspect it was a shallow grave to obviously conceal and hide what is potentially a homicide,” Hawthorne said.

Investigators had been digging since Monday and finished the process on Thursday.

“Within the last hour we’ve pretty well wrapped up recovering and excavating what we believe is 90% of a human skeleton,” Hawthorne said.

The sheriff said a man working in the ranch area saw some bones sticking up out of the ground.

“He felt like the bones were human but he wasn’t sure,” Hawthorne said.

Sure enough, they were.

The sheriff said the body appears to be that of an adult. In one of the bones, the sheriff says there is a medical device.

“It looks to be a shallow grave that was probably dug by somebody, and we’re thinking probably within the last five years,” Hawthorne said.

The remains will be tested for DNA next to find any potential matches.

But in the meantime, if you have any information you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.