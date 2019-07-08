PORT NECHES, Texas — A 33-year-old Port Neches woman has been indicted on charges accusing her of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks at a grocery store.

Alisha Renee Delarosa was indicted on forgery of an elderly individual charges after investigators said she took the checks from an 83-year-old man, along with his deceased wife's driver license before using them to make purchases at Market Basket in Port Neches according to court documents.

Court documents say the man began to have checks written in his wife's name showing up on his bank account in April 2019 according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man called Market Basket and got video of two checks being passed by the woman he recognized to be Delarosa according to the documents.

Delarosa had recently had access to his house because she knew one of his relatives according to the affidavit.

The man also found his wife's driver's license was missing, along with some of his checks according to the documents.

The video and checks led to Delarosa's indictment and arrest.