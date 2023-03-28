Port Neches Police use drone, K9 to arrest suspect accused of stealing 'large amount' of AT&T cable

Two suspects were arrested and are charged with "theft aluminum/bronze/copper/brass."

PORT NECHES, Texas — With the help of a drone, K9 unit and neighboring police department, Port Neches Police were able to arrest a suspect accused of stealing a "large amount" of AT&T cable.

Officers responded to the area of Williamsburg and Industrial on Monday, March 28, 2023 after receiving a call about suspicious activity. As police approached, an officer saw a vehicle with no lights speeding away from the area.

As the officer tried to stop the vehicle, a passenger inside got out and fled on foot, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.

The driver was taken into custody. Both suspects were determined to be Orange County natives.

With the help of the Nederland Police Department, officers set up a perimeter in the area. Another Port Neches officer arrived at the scene, deployed the department drone and was able to find the second suspect.

A sergeant deployed a K9, and officers were able to take the second suspect into custody without incident, according to the release.

Officers and investigators believe the suspects were in the process of stealing AT&T communication cable. Police found a "large amount" of the cable in the suspects’ vehicle and tools they believe are commonly used in cable thefts, according to the release.

Both suspects were taken to the Jefferson County Jail, and their names have not been released.

The driver is charged with "theft aluminum/bronze/copper/brass," and the passenger is charged with "theft aluminum/bronze/copper/brass" and evading, according to the release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.