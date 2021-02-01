Port Neches Police announce arrest of 18-year-old in connection with New Year's Eve shooting

Police say minors and juveniles were at the house party that involved “a large amount of alcoholic beverages."

PORT NECHES, Texas — Police in Port Neches have announced an arrest in a 2020 New Year's Eve shooting that wounded two party goers.

Jimmon Scott, 18, has been charged with "deadly conduct" in connection with the shooting according to a news release from the Port Neches Police Department.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from January 2021)

Scott is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked last Thursday, July 15.

The shooting happened at a large party near Cypress Street and Live Oak Street around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday night, December 31, 2020.

Minors and juveniles were at the house party that involved “a large amount of alcoholic beverages,” according to Port Neches’ Chief of Police Paul Lemoine told 12News at the time.

A Port Neches man told12News at the time that his 19-year-old daughter was one of the victims in the shooting.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a group of people arrived at the party and started a fight. One of the suspects started shooting into the crowd while leaving the scene, the release said.

The homeowner arrived at the house "during the investigation and was uncooperative as were many of the witnesses," the release said.

From a Port Neches Police Department news release...

After speaking with witnesses to the incident that occurred, Detective's filed the case with the District Attorney's Office to seek a Grand Jury Indictment. A warrant for the suspect, Jimmon Scott, was obtained. On June 15, 2021, Scott was booked in to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of Deadly Conduct with a bond of $100,000.