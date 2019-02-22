VIDOR, Texas — Once a Port Neches man is released from the hospital he will be arraigned on charges relating to a three-county chase he led police on Thursday night.

The chase began when police officers in Groves attempted to pull over a GM pick-up Thursday night near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Pier Atlantic Road according to the Groves Police Department.

The driver, whose name will be released after he is arraigned, refused to stop and officers began to pursue the truck police said.

Police say the driver was alone in the truck which is registered to a Port Neches resident.

Groves and Port Neches officers chased the truck to Hardin County where they were forced to drop out of the chase when their cars became stuck while following the truck across a muddy field police said.

Officers from Beaumont, the Jefferson and Hardin County Sheriff's Offices assisted in the chase and chased the truck into Orange County where Vidor officers and Orange County deputies assisted police said.

The chase came to an end in Vidor along the interstate when the truck struck an Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser near Sierra Lane around 11 p.m. according to officers on the scene.

The driver got out of the truck and tried to run from police by jumping over the wall on the shoulder of the interstate.

The roadway is about 20 feet above the road below and the driver sustained significant injuries when he jumped from the interstate officers on the scene told 12News.

He was transported by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.