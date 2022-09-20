Port Neches man charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography could face more charges

A prosecutor said the new cases involve what he described as "in-person" victims.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Port Neches man who is facing multiple felony charges in connection with crimes against children could soon face more charges.

Adam Michael Meaux is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, which is a third degree felony. He was indicted on all 10 charges on June 29, 2022.

Meaux's defense attorney is Tom Kelley. His trial will be held in front of Judge Raquel West, and the prosecutor in the trial is Luke Nichols.

Meaux had a court hearing on Monday, September 19, 2022. At the hearing, Nichols said more cases are expected to be filed.

Nichols said the new cases involve what he described as "in-person" victims.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.