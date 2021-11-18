Port Neches man arrested in connection with metal thefts, property damages across Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the various metal thefts throughout the county.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches man is in police custody after an investigation led to the discovery of more than $800,000 worth of stolen metals and property damages throughout Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating multiple metal thefts throughout the county.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant issued for Nicholas Scott Romero, 38, of Port Neches. The warrant was for felony criminal mischief.

A search warrant was conducted at his home in the 1200 block of Grigsby Avenue and Romero was arrested.

Officials found a large amount of recently stolen copper electrical wire in the home. They also discovered tools used during the thefts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional charges could be filed on Romero and other suspects as the investigation continues, officials said.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Full Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release...

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has conducted an investigation of various metal thefts throughout Jefferson County where the suspect (s) involved caused extensive damage to various business properties amounting to over $800,000.00 in damages to property and hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen metal.



This investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for 38 year old Nicholas Scott Romero of Port Neches, Texas. The warrant was for the offense of Felony Criminal Mischief.



Romero was arrested at his residence in the 1200 block of Grigsby and a search warrant was conducted at the home. A large amount of recently stolen copper electrical wire was found in the residence as well as tools used during the thefts.



The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety Regulatory Services Division for their assistance in this investigation as well as the Port Neches Police Department, Nederland Police Department and the Port Arthur Police Department.



This investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed on Romero as well as other suspects involved.