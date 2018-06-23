A Port Neches man was taken into custody Friday in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred at a Beaumont CVS on Wednesday.

Chase Floyd, 22, of Port Neches, is being held at the Jefferson County jail with a $50,000 bond.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at about 2:28 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to CVS located at 3595 College in reference to an Aggravated Robbery that had just occurred. Prior to Officers’ arrival, the suspect fled the area in a white Chevy pickup truck. Witnesses were able to give the 911 dispatcher a description of the suspect vehicle, including a license plate. Through investigation, Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect as Chase Martin Floyd, a 22 year old Port Neches man and obtain two Robbery warrants. On Friday, June 22, 2018 at 3:15 p.m., Beaumont Police Detectives, assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Nederland P.D., and Port Neches P.D, were able to locate the suspect in the white Chevy pickup truck near Nederland Ave & HWY 69. Floyd was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to the Beaumont Police station to speak with Detectives prior to being booked into the Jefferson County Jail for his two felony warrants.

