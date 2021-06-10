Port Neches man arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at police officers during dispute

63-year-old Wayne Stark is accused of firing a gun and threatening lawn care workers.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches man has been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.



63-year-old Wayne Stark is accused of firing a gun and threatening lawn care workers, according to Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine.



Officials said this was after a dispute with the crew on 9th Street on September 25, 2021.

When police arrived at the scene, they said Stark pointed a gun at the officers.



He was released from jail on a $30,000 bond the next day.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

