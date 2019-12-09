PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District says that allegations of an alleged assault on a bus returning from last week’s game in Huntsville are false.

The allegations involved a student who said she'd been touched inappropriately while on a bus returning from the game last Friday.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News on Wednesday that his office had no plans to file charges in the case.

Officers have thoroughly investigated the matter in which no adults were involved.

Port Neches-Groves ISD released a statement Thursday saying that after investigating and looking at video evidence they found the girl’s allegations to be false.

The district said in the statement that when they received the report they immediately opened an investigation with police.

The statement went on to say that because a student was involved they were legally prohibited from providing more information on the investigation.

“Our community should feel confident that the district takes all allegations of this nature seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all students and staff,” the statement said.

Full statement from Port Neches-Groves ISD...

PNGISD recently received a report of indecent assault occurring on a school bus returning from an extracurricular activity.

In response, the District swiftly opened an investigation in conjunction with the Port Neches Police Department.

The investigation is now complete and all evidence, including both testimony and video, demonstrate the allegations to be false.

Because this incident involves students, PNGISD is prohibited by law from providing additional information; however, our community should feel confident that the District takes all allegations of this nature seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all students and staff.