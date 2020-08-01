PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two suspects are on the run after robbing a Port Arthur game room Monday night.

Port Arthur Police say two masked men went into 'Luxury Game Room' with guns and demanded money just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

They left on foot and officers weren't able to find them after the robbery.

The game room is located in the 1100 block of Woodworth Blvd.

Investigators didn't say how much money was stolen.

If you know anything about the robbery, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (409)-833-TIPS (8477).

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 1/6/20 at approximately 8:27 PM, Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to 1147 Woodworth Blvd. at Luxury Game Room, in reference to a Robbery that just occurred. Information was received that two male blacks wearing masks, armed with guns, entered the business and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the suspects. No one was injured during this incident.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.