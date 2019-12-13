GROVES, Texas — A Port Arthur woman was indicted Wednesday, accused of backing into a woman outside a Groves store and driving away.

Investigators say Shawana Anderson hit the woman on June 4 outside HEB in Groves.

Court documents say the victim was pushing a grocery cart in the parking lot when a Toyota car backed into her, hitting the left side of her body.

The victim told police the driver looked at her, shrugged and drove away.

Investigators saw three separate videos from store surveillance, which they say showed Anderson loading groceries into her car and getting in.

They say the video showed Anderson's car hitting the victim before driving away.

Anderson allegedly told investigators she believed she hit a shopping cart and didn't believe she hit a person. The documents say she admitted she didn't stop and exchange information with anyone.

Anderson was indicted on a third degree felony charge of accident involving injury.

