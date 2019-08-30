PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A woman was arrested after a stabbing in Port Arthur Thursday afternoon.

Officers who went to the scene said the woman and the victim were in a dispute about 2:28 p.m. Thursday, August 29 at B.J's Food Store, located in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Port Arthur Police said in a news release. The woman allegedly started cutting the victim during the argument, police said.

The victim had a large cut on their arm and a puncture wound in their shoulder, Port Arthur Police said. They were taken a nearby hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition.

Carla Lynn Taylor, 57, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this incident.

