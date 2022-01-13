Port Arthur Police arrest woman after stabbing leaves 1 dead

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Lawrence Ozane. It is Port Arthur's first homicide of 2022.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide of the new year.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 12:09 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8 Judge Tom Gillam.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Lawrence Ozane, a resident of Port Arthur.

Detective Sadie Guedry tells 12News that 61-year-old Phillis Ann Gipson was arrested and charged with murder.

Jail records show Gipson is booked at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility with a bond set at $200,000.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

