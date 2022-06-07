Port Arthur woman arrested after early morning stabbing at Avery Trace Apartments

Police found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head and upper torso.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 36-year-old Port Arthur woman is currently behind bars after an early morning stabbing at an area apartment complex.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Port Arthur Police responded to the Avery Trace Apartments located in the 4100 block of Highway 365 after receiving a call about a large disturbance shortly after 2 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a female who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head and upper torso, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

The victim told police she had been stabbed by another woman after a disturbance turned physical. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officers later found and arrested Ashley Kaye Otems. Otems was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

