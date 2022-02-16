Port Arthur woman sentenced to 10 years probation after armed hostage situation involving children

Police said Jasmine Gardner held one adult and three children hostage at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 29-year-old Port Arthur woman was sentenced to 10 years probation after police said she held multiple people hostage at an apartment complex.

Jasmine Gardner was previously charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping. She pleaded guilty to two of the counts to lower the charge.

Gardener held one adult and three children hostage at the Cedar Ridge Apartments in Port Arthur, according to court documents.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 shortly after 10 p.m. Port Arthur Police responded to a call about a disturbance on the 7600 block of 9th Avenue.

Officers were informed that that one adult and three children were being held against their will at gunpoint, in an apartment complex.

Port Arthur Police Hostage Negotiators and the Port Arthur SWAT team were called to the scene. Gardner surrendered to police without incident after a three-hour long standoff.

None of the victims inside were injured.

