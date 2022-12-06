Port Arthur Police needs help identifying suspect caught on camera stealing from business

x
Crime

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of stealing from a business.

It happened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. 

The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking property from a business without paying, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department. 

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the PAPD Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.   

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.   

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

