Port Arthur Police needs help identifying suspect caught on camera stealing from business

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of stealing from a business.

It happened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8 p.m.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking property from a business without paying, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the PAPD Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.