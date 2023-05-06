Port Arthur man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child as part of plea agreement

Randall Charles Boudreaux, 31, began abusing the victim when they were three years old, according to court testimony.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man who pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday.

Randall Charles Boudreaux, 31, of Port Arthur began abusing the victim when they were three years old, according to court testimony.

Boudreaux was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He previously pleaded guilty and a pre-sentencing report was done. On Monday, Judge John Stevens held a sentencing hearing.

Had he gone to trial, Boudreaux could've been sentenced from five to 99 years or life in prison on each charge.

One of the counts was dropped and the punishment was limited to a maximum of 25 years as part of the plea agreement.

Boudreaux will have to register as a sex offender.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.