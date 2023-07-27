17-year-old suspect wanted in fatal Port Arthur apartment complex shooting in custody

Brandon Deion Charles Jr., 17, is on custody in connection to the murder of Jhamiah Dixon that occurred at the Port Arthur Townhomes on July 19, 2023.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police officers have placed a suspect in custody in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex off Turtle Creek Drive.

Officers were sent to the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive just before midnight on Wednesday July 19, 2023.

When officers got there, they found Jhamiah Dixon unresponsive on the ground in the parking lot and discovered that he had been shot.

Brandon Deion Charles Jr., 17, is in custody in connection to the murder of Dixon, according to police.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II.

The complex is near the intersection of Turtle Creek Dr and Ninth Ave.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

