PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four people were arrested after Port Arthur police say they found two stolen guns, cocaine, ecstasy pills and marijuana while carrying out a search warrant on Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested Lameka West, 19,Fatima Fontenot, 19, Reah Johnson, 20 and Kylan Bazile, 21, at Prince Hall Village Apartments according

An AK 47 and a 9 mm pistol were confirmed to be stolen from Orange during an auto burglary according to the release.

The four were taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.