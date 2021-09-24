Video captures SUV hit and run driver striking palm tree, parked car in front of Port Arthur Police station

The SUV traveled about 150 feet down the sidewalk, which is lined with palm trees.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public's help in tracking down the driver of an SUV who ran down a palm tree in front of the police station.

In surveillance video posted on the Port Arthur Police Department's Facebook page a light colored Ford SUV can be seen making a right from Waco Avenue near the sub courthouse and heading east on Fourth Street.

The SUV then swerves up over the curb and onto the sidewalk right across the street from the front of the Port Arthur Police station.

It then travels about 150 feet down the sidewalk, which is lined with palm trees.

The driver appears to strike one of the trees knocking the top of it off before careening back onto the street and continuing east on Fourth Street.

Police say the unknown driver damaged "city property" and a parked car during the incident which happened at about 3:12 p.m. a week ago on Friday, September 17, 2021.

If you know who took out the palm tree and hit the parked car you could be eligible for a reward.

Police ask that you call Port Arthur Police Detective L. Meyers at (409) 983-8626 or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

On September 17th around 3:12pm, an unknown driver of a light-colored Ford SUV left the roadway in the 600 block of 4th street, in front of the Police Department, and caused damage to city property and a parked vehicle. The driver left the scene without stopping.

Below is a compilation of videos showing the hit and run.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also call Det. L. Meyers at 409-983-8626.