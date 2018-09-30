PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a fisherman on Pleasure Island Saturday night.

At 10:57 p.m., police responded to an accident near 1700 T.B. Ellison Parkway and found that a truck crashed into a guardrail.

When police searched the vehicle, they found the male driver dead, with a gunshot wound.

The man had been fishing near 3000 North Levee Road when he was shot, according to a release.

Port Arthur Police believe the man tried to drive away and seek help.

Police say the victim ended up dying from his injuries, causing the truck to run off the road and hit the guardrail.

The Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating as they continue to search for the suspect.

Fisherman in Pleasure Island tell 12News that the crime comes as a surprise but won't prevent them from continuing to fish in the area.

"The only thing you got to worry about out here is the gators jumping out," says fisherman Riley Holmes. "Other than that, nobody ever gets shot. I have never heard anybody get shot out here. Not on the North levee, South levee, none of these spots and none of that type of stuff."

"Even with me hearing about this, I'm not going to stop coming out here," says fisherman Jason Yeldon. "I've been coming here for three years and this is the first time I've heard about it."

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

