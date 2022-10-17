Have you seen him? | Port Arthur Police searching for man wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon

Anyone who knows where Eren Jacory Wilson may be is asked to call he Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man.

Eren Jacory Wilson is wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon, according to a Port Arthur Police Department. Anyone who knows where Wilson may be or has information that could help officers find him is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

They can also call crime stoppers at 409-833-8477.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department :

