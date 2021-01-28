Port Arthur Police searching for 'house slipper' wearing car thief caught on video

In the video a black SUV pulls up and stops behind the car and then the thief jumps out, runs to the idling car, hops in and drives away.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are looking for a car thief that was caught on video stealing an idling car last week wearing what they describe as women's house slippers.

The thief was caught on video at about 5:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan 21, 2021, as he stole the four-door passenger car that was left running in front of a convenience store according to a Facebook post by the Port Arthur Police Department.

In the video a black SUV pulls up and stops behind the car and then the thief jumps out, runs to the idling car, hops in and drives away.

The suspect is a black man who was wearing gray pants, a black shirt, black hat and what police described in the post as "his mom's pink house slippers."

Police also warned in the post that drivers should never leave their cars running unattended in their driveway, stores or anywhere else.

They also urged drivers to lock their cars at night not to leave the keys inside or leave guns or valuables in plain view.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Boudreaux at 409-983-8645.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.