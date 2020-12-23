Port Arthur Police searching for 2 suspects in Tuesday night armed robbery at game room

A customer was held up at gunpoint before the suspects fled.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are searching for two armed suspects they say robbed a game room Tuesday night.

Officers were sent to the Bida Vinh game room at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday after a robbery was reported according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Police say two men, one armed with a handgun, entered the game room in the 600 block of Ninth Ave.

The armed suspect held up a customer demanding money before both suspects fled in a small silver passenger car the release said.

The criminal investigations division of the Port Arthur Police Department is investigating.

