At least three gunman remain at large following a daring daylight armed robbery of a Port Arthur Game Room.

Port Arthur Police Department Detective Sadie Guedry told 12News witnesses saw three men, but investigators are looking at surveillance video to determine if there were more involved in the robbery of the Diamonds Game Room in the 2300 block of Memorial Drive.

Detective Guedry said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

