Port Arthur police say a man who was shot multiple times Tuesday is not cooperating with the investigators.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of Hwy 365. The identity of the man who was shot has not been released. He was taken to CHRISTUS Hospital - St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. A news release issued early Wednesday says he is in stable condition.

A police spokesperson said officers do not have a suspect and the shooting remains under investigation.

