PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Tiger Mart convenience store on 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

An officer on scene told 12News a man went into the store to get change for a $20.

When the store didn't give him change the man got upset and went outside and fired a shot.

Fortunately, nobody was hit.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

