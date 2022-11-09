Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020

He pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal that capped his sentence at three years

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020.

Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court.

Minnard pleaded guilty to deadly conduct for shooting at the woman, who was in her car, on a February morning in 2020. The guilty plea was part of a plea deal that limited his sentence to three years according to court testimony.

Port Arthur Police arrested him after the woman identified him after the shooting that happened near the intersection of Eighth St. and Charleston Ave according to a 12News file story.

He fired at the woman's car at least four times according to court testimony on Wednesday.

The woman was not hit and received minor injuries from broken glass according to the file story.

Minnard had previously face an aggravated assault charge in the case.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

