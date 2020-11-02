PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for two suspects caught on camera taking merchandise from a Target store earlier in February.

In surveillance video released by the department, a man is seen entering the store in grey sweatpants and a black shirt. A few minutes later, a woman in a tan jacket entered the store with two children.

Port Arthur Police say the two were both seen 'concealing unpaid merchandise' before leaving the store without paying for items inside and below a shopping cart.

Police say it happened on February 5 around 4 p.m.

If you have any information about who the man and woman are, you're asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 409-983-8634 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 409-724-TIPS.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

