PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen tractor as well as those involved in its theft.

A witness saw someone drive a Kubota tractor west along Texas Highway 73 on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, near the 100 block of H.O. Mills Blvd according to a post on the Port Arthur Police Department’s Facebook page.

The witness saw a dark colored flatbed truck following the tractor as it was driven away the post said.

The area is near the Port Arthur Public Works Department.

The next day the tractor was seen being followed by the same truck as it entered a convenience store parking lot in Winnie the post said.

Surveillance video captured the tractor being loaded onto a goose-neck trailer being towed by a white crew cab flatbed truck according to the post.

The tractor’s driver was then seen getting into the passenger side of the dark colored flatbed truck and leaving the area.

Port Arthur police ask that anyone with information about the theft call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas or Detective Boudreaux at 409-983-8645.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

