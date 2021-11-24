x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Port Arthur Police ask for help in locating suspect with multiple warrants

Anyone with information that could lead to locating the suspect is asked to contact the Port Arthur Police Department or Crime Stoppers by calling 833-8477.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in locating a 24-year-old man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Anthony Jones has two warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and "motion to revoke probation for aggravated assault," according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

Anyone with information that could lead to locating Jones is asked to contact the Port Arthur Police Department or crime stoppers by calling 833-8477. 

Credit: Port Arthur Police Department

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Port Arthur Police Department release: 

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 24-year-old, Anthony Jones. Jones has two warrants for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and a Motion to Revoke Probation (MTRP) for Aggravated Assault. If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Port Arthur Police Department or; If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward. 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

In Other News

Port Arthur Police ask for help in locating suspect with multiple warrants