BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the death of a Port Arthur woman last Friday as a case of “injury to the elderly.”

Alan Roy Hartzel, 46, was arrested on Friday, February 21, 2020, in connection with the death of the woman according to Port Arthur Police.

Hartzel is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond. He’s charged with “injury to the elderly” according to jail records.

Port Arthur Police officers were called by medics to a home in the 2900 block of 5th Street on Friday, February 21, 2020, and when they arrived they found that the woman showed “signs of severe neglect” according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital where she was pronounced dead the release said.

An autopsy has been ordered and police are awaiting the results according to the news release.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release…

On 2-21-2020 at approximately 1 pm, Officers of the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 2900 block of 5th Street in reference to a request by emergency medical services who were treating an elderly female white at the scene.

Upon arrival, Officers found the elderly victim to show signs of severe neglect.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital and a short time later was pronounced deceased.

An arrest has been made in this case and investigators are waiting for autopsy results.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

