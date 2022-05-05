Port Arthur Police investigating crime scenes after shooting sends man to hospital Thursday night

The Port Arthur and Groves Police departments believe two scenes are related to one shooting victim.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department are piecing together what led up to a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.



Port Arthur Police received a call in reference to the shooting around 9:30 p.m.



A black Dodge Charger was found in Groves Thursday night near Hit Avenue and the back of Wells Fargo Bank along the 4000 block of Twin City Highway. A driver and a wounded passenger were inside.

Groves Police told 12News that Port Arthur detectives are handling the investigation.



According to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso, the injured passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in an unknown condition. The driver was unharmed.



Port Arthur Police officers were also investigating the scene of a shooting at 3rd Avenue and Gulfway Drive around the same time Thursday night. 12News crew at the scene saw multiple shell casings on the ground.



Residents in the Port Arthur neighborhood said they heard several gunshots followed by the noise of a car driving away Thursday night.

The Port Arthur and Groves Police departments believe both scenes are related to one shooting victim.



A Groves Police spokesperson told 12News detectives believe the driver of the car traveled with the injured passenger from Port Arthur to Groves after the man was shot.



It is unclear why the driver traveled to Groves after the shooting, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

