Port Arthur Police seeking 2 armed suspects after robbery at Avery Trace Apartments Saturday night

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a man claimed two suspects robbed him at gunpoint at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

The robbery happened on Saturday, May 28, 2022 just before midnight, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release. A man claimed he was robbed at gunpoint at the Avery Trace apartment complex.

The victim said the crime was committed by two men, and one of them had a gun. The man said the two suspects took money from him.

Police have not located the robbery suspects, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Police were called back to the apartment early Monday morning after a man was shot in the face. Police are still working to determine if the shooting was accidental.

The two incidents seem to be unrelated.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

